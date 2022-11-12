Overview

Dr. Curt Watkins, MD is an Allergy & Asthma Specialist in Salisbury, MD. They specialize in Allergy & Asthma, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Beebe Medical Center and Tidalhealth Peninsula Regional.



Dr. Watkins works at Peninsula Allergy & Asthma Associates, PA Milford, DE 19963 in Salisbury, MD with other offices in Georgetown, DE and Milford, DE. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Animal Allergies and Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.