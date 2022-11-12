Dr. Curt Watkins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Watkins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Curt Watkins, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Curt Watkins, MD is an Allergy & Asthma Specialist in Salisbury, MD. They specialize in Allergy & Asthma, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Beebe Medical Center and Tidalhealth Peninsula Regional.
Dr. Watkins works at
1
Peninsula Allergy & Asthma Associates, PA Milford, DE 19963201 Pine Bluff Rd Ste 28, Salisbury, MD 21801 Directions (302) 422-6451
2
Peninsula Allergy & Asthma Associates, Georgetown20797 Professional Park Blvd, Georgetown, DE 19947 Directions (302) 856-1773
3
Peninsula Allergy & Asthma Associates, PA Milford550 S DuPont Blvd Ste A, Milford, DE 19963 Directions (302) 422-6451
4
Bayside Health Associationchtd20099 Office Cir, Georgetown, DE 19947 Directions (302) 856-1773
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Beebe Medical Center
- Tidalhealth Peninsula Regional
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- PA Insurance Services
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I have been to this practice twice in the last few months and have had great experiences both times. The staff are all friendly and helpful. Both Abby Allen, the NP and Dr. Watkins were exceptional in their care. They listened to my problems and developed a plan to help me. I am not often impressed in healthcare anymore but I am impressed with this practice. They truly care about patients.
- Allergy & Asthma
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1194787689
- Duke Univ
- Duke University Med Center
- TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED
- Miami
- Allergy & Immunology
Dr. Watkins has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Watkins accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Watkins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Watkins works at
Dr. Watkins has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Animal Allergies and Asthma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Watkins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Watkins. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Watkins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Watkins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Watkins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.