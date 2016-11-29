Dr. Curt Thomas, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thomas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Curt Thomas, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Curt Thomas, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in La Mesa, CA. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Sharp Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Thomas works at
Locations
-
1
Sharp Rees-stealy Medical Group Inc5525 Grossmont Center Dr, La Mesa, CA 91942 Directions (619) 644-6702
-
2
Bruce M Crabtree MD Inc8881 Fletcher Pkwy, La Mesa, CA 91942 Directions (858) 499-2600
-
3
Neurohospitalist5555 Grossmont Center Dr, La Mesa, CA 91942 Directions (610) 740-6000
Hospital Affiliations
- Sharp Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sharp Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Thomas?
Only took one visit to correct condition. Have had other issues with my feet, but unfortunately he is not in my insurance group. I would recommend him highly.
About Dr. Curt Thomas, DPM
- Podiatry
- English, Dutch
- 1972614501
Education & Certifications
- CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thomas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thomas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thomas works at
Dr. Thomas has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thomas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Thomas speaks Dutch.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Thomas. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thomas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thomas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thomas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.