Dr. Curt Stock, MD is accepting new patients
Dr. Curt Stock, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Curt Stock, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Layton, UT. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Creighton University|Creighton University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lakeview Hospital, Davis Hospital and Medical Center, Lds Hospital and Star Valley Health.
Dr. Stock works at
Mountain West Ear Nose and Throat - Layton2255 N Robins Dr Ste 200, Layton, UT 84041 Directions (435) 264-5530Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Mountain West Ear Nose and Throat - Bountiful1551 Renaissance Towne Dr Ste 310, Bountiful, UT 84010 Directions (435) 264-5531
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Lakeview Hospital
- Davis Hospital and Medical Center
- Lds Hospital
- Star Valley Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
- AARP
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careplus
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Deseret Mutual (DMBA)
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Managed Care Administrators, Inc.
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC)
- PEHP
- Principal Financial Group
- Public Employees Health Plan (PEHP)
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield of Utah
- SelectHealth
- Tricare
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Stock?
Excellent- efficient and easy to talk to. Was able to do my sinus CAT SCAN right in their office. Nice staff.
About Dr. Curt Stock, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1275681686
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
- Creighton University|Creighton University School Of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stock has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stock accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stock works at
Dr. Stock has seen patients for Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation, Earwax Buildup and Ear Ache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stock on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Stock. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stock.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stock, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stock appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.