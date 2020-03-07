See All Otolaryngologists in Layton, UT
Dr. Curt Stock, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.5 (30)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Curt Stock, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Layton, UT. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Creighton University|Creighton University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lakeview Hospital, Davis Hospital and Medical Center, Lds Hospital and Star Valley Health.

Dr. Stock works at Mountain West Ear Nose and Throat - Layton in Layton, UT with other offices in Bountiful, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation, Earwax Buildup and Ear Ache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mountain West Ear Nose and Throat - Layton
    2255 N Robins Dr Ste 200, Layton, UT 84041 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (435) 264-5530
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Mountain West Ear Nose and Throat - Bountiful
    1551 Renaissance Towne Dr Ste 310, Bountiful, UT 84010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (435) 264-5531

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lakeview Hospital
  • Davis Hospital and Medical Center
  • Lds Hospital
  • Star Valley Health

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Tonsillectomy Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acid Reflux Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Adenoidectomy Chevron Icon
Airway Disorders Chevron Icon
Airway Obstruction Chevron Icon
Airway Surgery Chevron Icon
Allergen Immunotherapy Chevron Icon
Allergic Disorders Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Allergy Drops Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Treatment Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Balance Disorders Chevron Icon
Balloon Sinuplasty Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cat Allergy Chevron Icon
Cauliflower Ear Chevron Icon
Cervical Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Adenoid Infection Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip and Palate Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
CT Scan (Computed Tomography) Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Ear Infection in Infant Chevron Icon
Ear Surgery Chevron Icon
Eardrum Repair Chevron Icon
Earwax Removal Chevron Icon
Endoscopic Sinus Surgery Chevron Icon
Endoscopic Sinus Surgery With Navigational System Chevron Icon
Endoscopic Sinus Surgery Without Navigational System Chevron Icon
Environmental Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Palate or Uvula Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Tongue Lesion Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Nose Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Throat Chevron Icon
Glossectomy Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Imaging Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Surgery Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Tumor Chevron Icon
Hearing Aid Chevron Icon
Hearing Disorders Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Implantable Hearing Device Chevron Icon
Inner Ear Repair Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Videostroboscopy Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy - Laryngotomy - Laryngectomy - Pharyngolaryngectomy - Pharyngectomy Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy and Laryngotomy Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Mandibular (Lower Jaw) Osteotomy Chevron Icon
Mastoidectomy Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Nasal Airway Surgery Chevron Icon
Nasal Allergies Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Nose Disorders Chevron Icon
Nose Injuries Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Surgery Chevron Icon
Parathyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Pediatric Allergies Chevron Icon
Pediatric Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Runny Nose Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Cancer Chevron Icon
Sinus Disorders Chevron Icon
Sinus Polyp Chevron Icon
Sinus Surgery Chevron Icon
Sinus Tumor Chevron Icon
Sinus X-Ray Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Skin Allergy Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Smokers' Throat Chevron Icon
Snoring Chevron Icon
Sphenoidotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Stenting Procedures of the Airway (Trachea) and Esophagus Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Disorders Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Biopsy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Surgery With or Without Radical Neck Dissection Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Fine Needle Aspiration Biopsy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Surgery Chevron Icon
Thyroid Tumor Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Treatment for Nose Bleeds Chevron Icon
Treatment of Airway Obstruction Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Uvulectomy Chevron Icon
Vestibule and Floor of Mouth, Excision or Destruction Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Voice Therapy Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Altius Health Plans
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Blue Cross of Idaho
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Careplus
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Deseret Mutual (DMBA)
    • Federal Employee Program (FEP)
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Managed Care Administrators, Inc.
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC)
    • PEHP
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Public Employees Health Plan (PEHP)
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield of Utah
    • SelectHealth
    • Tricare
    • Triwest
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Curt Stock, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1275681686
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
    Medical Education
    • Creighton University|Creighton University School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Curt Stock, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stock is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Stock has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Stock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Stock has seen patients for Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation, Earwax Buildup and Ear Ache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stock on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Stock. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stock.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stock, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stock appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

