Overview

Dr. Curt Stock, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Layton, UT. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Creighton University|Creighton University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lakeview Hospital, Davis Hospital and Medical Center, Lds Hospital and Star Valley Health.



Dr. Stock works at Mountain West Ear Nose and Throat - Layton in Layton, UT with other offices in Bountiful, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation, Earwax Buildup and Ear Ache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.