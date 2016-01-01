See All Dermatologists in Henderson, NV
Dermatology
4 (83)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience
Dr. Curt Samlaska, MD is a dermatologist in Henderson, NV. Dr. Samlaska completed a residency at Walter Reed Army Medical Center. He currently practices at Academic Dermatology Of Nevada and is affiliated with Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Samlaska is board certified in Dermatology.

    Academic Dermatology Of Nevada
    2839 Saint Rose Pkwy Ste 100, Henderson, NV 89052 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 837-8988

Actinic Keratosis
Dermatitis
Warts
Actinic Keratosis
Dermatitis
Warts

Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acne Keloid Chevron Icon
Congenital Diseases Chevron Icon
Dermatological Disorders Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Geriatric Diseases Chevron Icon
HIV-Associated Skin Conditions Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Proteus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases, Vesiculobullous Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases, Viral Chevron Icon
Ultherapy® Chevron Icon
  • Aetna
  • Anthem
  • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
  • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Cigna
  • Coventry Health Care
  • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
  • Humana
  • MultiPlan

  • Dermatology
  • 40 years of experience
  • English
  • Male
  • 1134289762
  • American College of Physicians
  • Walter Reed Army Medical Center
  • Tripler Army Medical Center
  • UNIV OF MN MED SCH
  • Mankato State University
  • Dermatology and Internal Medicine
  • Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV
  • University Medical Center

3.9
Average provider rating
Based on 83 ratings
Patient Ratings (83)
5 Star
(58)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(2)
2 Star
(2)
1 Star
(21)
Dr. Curt Samlaska, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Samlaska is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Samlaska has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Samlaska has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Samlaska has seen patients for Actinic Keratosis, Dermatitis and Warts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Samlaska on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

83 patients have reviewed Dr. Samlaska. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Samlaska.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Samlaska, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Samlaska appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

