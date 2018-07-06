See All Pediatricians in Abington, PA
Overview

Dr. Curt Parnes, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Abington, PA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.

Dr. Parnes works at Abington Pediatric Associates in Abington, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Abington Pediatric Associates
    1047 Old York Rd Ste 2, Abington, PA 19001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Jefferson Abington Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Tonsillitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Tonsillitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection

Treatment frequency



Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.3
Average provider rating
Based on 9 ratings
Patient Ratings (9)
5 Star
(7)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Jul 06, 2018


About Dr. Curt Parnes, MD

Specialties
  • Pediatrics
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 41 years of experience
Years of Experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1528066420
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • St. Christopher's Hospital for Children
Medical Education
  • Vanderbilt University School Of Medicine
Board Certifications
  • Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Curt Parnes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parnes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Parnes has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Parnes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Parnes works at Abington Pediatric Associates in Abington, PA. View the full address on Dr. Parnes’s profile.

9 patients have reviewed Dr. Parnes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parnes.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parnes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parnes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

