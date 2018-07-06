Dr. Curt Parnes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parnes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Curt Parnes, MD
Overview
Dr. Curt Parnes, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Abington, PA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.
Dr. Parnes works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Abington Pediatric Associates1047 Old York Rd Ste 2, Abington, PA 19001 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Parnes?
Dr. Parnes is an exceptional doctor who listens to parents concerns about their children. I am thankful we have such a good doctor watching over our family.
About Dr. Curt Parnes, MD
- Pediatrics
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1528066420
Education & Certifications
- St. Christopher's Hospital for Children
- Vanderbilt University School Of Medicine
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Parnes has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Parnes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Parnes works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Parnes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parnes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parnes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parnes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.