Dr. Krevitz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Curt Krevitz, DPM
Dr. Curt Krevitz, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Chicago, IL.
Lavin Family Pavilion259 E Erie St Ste 2230, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 926-6000
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Extremely happy with my joint replacement. Everyone else wanted to do a Fusion but he didn't - and it's doing great!
Dr. Krevitz accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Krevitz has seen patients for Hammer Toe and Bunion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Krevitz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
