Dr. Curt Cockings, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cockings is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Curt Cockings, MD
Overview
Dr. Curt Cockings, MD is a Pediatric Ophthalmology Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Pediatric Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor University and is affiliated with Covenant Medical Center.
Dr. Cockings works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Curt W Cockings, MD3802 22nd Pl, Lubbock, TX 79410 Directions (806) 796-1551
Hospital Affiliations
- Covenant Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- FirstCare Health Plans
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cockings?
For the purpose of explaining how many doctors I can compare Dr. Cockings to, our two daughters both ended up in glasses within 2 weeks of each other (then, ages 18 months and 4). My older daughter has some pretty rare eye damage that two different pediatric ophthalmologists incorrectly diagnosed as a chronic and ongoing problem we would have to stay on top of and manage. Neither one of those doctors are still in practice in West Texas FYI. We ended up seeing a specialist in Ft Worth and one in Boston, MA during a two year time period to confirm or not. I could tell when both girls first sat down with Dr. Cockings how he cared to look over their previous eye visit paperwork and medical information that he really wanted to do his job well. He asked questions, he saw the bigger picture and didn't rush any aspect of the appointment. Don't let the unfortunate shortage of pediatric ophthalmologists in West Texas make you underappreciate Dr. Cockings. He is THE BEST. HIGHLY RECOMMEND.
About Dr. Curt Cockings, MD
- Pediatric Ophthalmology
- 34 years of experience
- English, French
- 1356349211
Education & Certifications
- University Montreal
- Tex Tech Health Science Center
- Baylor Affil
- Baylor University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cockings has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cockings accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cockings has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cockings works at
Dr. Cockings has seen patients for Paralytic Strabismus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cockings on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cockings speaks French.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Cockings. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cockings.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cockings, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cockings appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.