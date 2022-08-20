See All Cardiologists in Baton Rouge, LA
Dr. Curley Bordelon III, MD

Cardiology
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
9 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Curley Bordelon III, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Bordelon III works at Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Siddharth Bhansali, MD
Dr. Siddharth Bhansali, MD
8 (17)
Locations

  1. 1
    Our Lady of the Lake Louisiana Cardiology Associates
    7777 Hennessy Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA 70808 (225) 767-3900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine Chevron Icon
Tilt Table Testing Chevron Icon
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Coronary Angiogram Chevron Icon
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
HeartAware Online Risk Screening Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD) Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test Chevron Icon
Stress Test Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Treadmill Stress Test Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 20, 2022
    There are more times in our older selves when the things of importance become more important than the importance of things. Quite plainly said, it is more important for your health than your wealth. As we get older we understand this more than we did in the younger "indestructible" stage of our lives. So in the matter of health please allow me to let you in on a little secret that I have stumbled upon now in my older more "rational" self stage of my life. It's about a young Cardiologist named, Dr. Curly Bordelon. This young doctor is dedicated to giving you the best heart quality of life that is attainable to you. Those of you in need of compassionate, knowledgeable, and skilled heart care must do yourselves the greatest favor possible and check this doctor out, I did and it has served to be the best heart decision of my life, probably saving me at this moment ... because of him. What about your heart? Keep it healthy for your Valentine's partner, they will be so glad you did!
    Robert Vince — Aug 20, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Curley Bordelon III, MD
    About Dr. Curley Bordelon III, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Years of Experience
    • 9 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1720421993
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Curley Bordelon III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bordelon III is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Bordelon III has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bordelon III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Bordelon III works at Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge, LA. View the full address on Dr. Bordelon III's profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Bordelon III. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bordelon III.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bordelon III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bordelon III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
