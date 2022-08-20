Dr. Curley Bordelon III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bordelon III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Curley Bordelon III, MD
Dr. Curley Bordelon III, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center.
Our Lady of the Lake Louisiana Cardiology Associates7777 Hennessy Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA 70808 Directions (225) 767-3900
Hospital Affiliations
- Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
There are more times in our older selves when the things of importance become more important than the importance of things. Quite plainly said, it is more important for your health than your wealth. As we get older we understand this more than we did in the younger "indestructible" stage of our lives. So in the matter of health please allow me to let you in on a little secret that I have stumbled upon now in my older more "rational" self stage of my life. It’s about a young Cardiologist named, Dr. Curly Bordelon. This young doctor is dedicated to giving you the best heart quality of life that is attainable to you. Those of you in need of compassionate, knowledgeable, and skilled heart care must do yourselves the greatest favor possible and check this doctor out, I did and it has served to be the best heart decision of my life, probably saving me at this moment ... because of him. What about your heart? Keep it healthy for your Valentine's partner, they will be so glad you did!
About Dr. Curley Bordelon III, MD
- Cardiology
- 9 years of experience
- English
- Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Bordelon III has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bordelon III accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bordelon III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Bordelon III. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bordelon III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bordelon III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bordelon III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.