Overview

Dr. Curley Bordelon III, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Bordelon III works at Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.