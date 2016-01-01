Overview

Dr. Curless Patterson, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center and Cartersville Medical Center.



Dr. Patterson works at Women's Telehealth in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Demorest, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.