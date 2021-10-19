Dr. Cuong Vu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cuong Vu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Cuong Vu, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Annapolis, MD. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Anne Arundel Medical Center and Suburban Hospital.
Locations
1
Retina Associates PC2002 Medical Pkwy Ste 450, Annapolis, MD 21401 Directions (410) 224-6680
2
Rockville Office11300 Rockville Pike Ste 501, Rockville, MD 20852 Directions (301) 468-1381
3
Retina Associates4175 N Hanson Ct Ste 200, Bowie, MD 20716 Directions (301) 262-0002
4
Silver Spring Office8630 Fenton St Ste 410, Silver Spring, MD 20910 Directions (301) 565-1651
Hospital Affiliations
- Anne Arundel Medical Center
- Suburban Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Delaware
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Very thorough and efficient with an air of ease and comfortability .. answers your questions with thoughtfulness and clarity. Quite clear that he is very knowledgeable in what he does. Everyone is very kind and pleasant and office is very comfortable. No long waits or overcrowding. Have no hesitation in recommending him to others.
About Dr. Cuong Vu, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish and Vietnamese
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- University Of Va Med Center
- Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vu has seen patients for Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), Progressive High Myopia and Degenerative Disorders of Globe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Vu speaks Spanish and Vietnamese.
83 patients have reviewed Dr. Vu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.