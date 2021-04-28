Dr. Cuong Nguyen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nguyen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cuong Nguyen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Cuong Nguyen, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in Chicago, IL.
Dr. Nguyen works at
Locations
-
1
Nmff - Dermatology Mohs676 N Saint Clair St Ste 1600, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-1418
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nguyen?
Had my first appointment with Dr. Nguyen today. I feel like I have found my new dermatologist! He is very thorough, explains things well, listens and it was clear from the get-go that he had already gone through the records of my medical history with other Northwestern doctors. I don’t think you can do better than this doctor.
About Dr. Cuong Nguyen, MD
- Dermatopathology
- English
- 1669817128
Education & Certifications
- Dermatology, Dermatopathology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nguyen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nguyen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nguyen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nguyen works at
Dr. Nguyen has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nguyen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nguyen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nguyen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.