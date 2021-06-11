Dr. Cuong Nguyen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nguyen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cuong Nguyen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Cuong Nguyen, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University and is affiliated with Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center, MountainView Hospital, Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center and Summerlin Hospital Medical Center.
Locations
1
Summerlin- Cardiology10105 Banburry Cross Dr Ste 250, Las Vegas, NV 89144 Directions (702) 329-6018
Hospital Affiliations
- Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
- MountainView Hospital
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
- Summerlin Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Veteran Administration Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Cuong Nguyen always sees me as a person. He is very professional, kind and patient, making sure I understand information and instructions.
About Dr. Cuong Nguyen, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1508813585
Education & Certifications
- USCD School of Medicine
- Veteran's Affairs Medical Center
- Pennsylvania State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nguyen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nguyen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nguyen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Nguyen has seen patients for Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nguyen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Nguyen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nguyen.
