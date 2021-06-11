Overview

Dr. Cuong Nguyen, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University and is affiliated with Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center, MountainView Hospital, Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center and Summerlin Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Nguyen works at Cuong T Nguyen, MD in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.