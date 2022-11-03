See All Nephrologists in Laguna Hills, CA
Dr. Cuong Ly, MD

Nephrology
5 (28)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Cuong Ly, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Laguna Hills, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo, Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange and Saddleback Medical Center.

Dr. Ly works at Saddleback Medical Group Inc in Laguna Hills, CA with other offices in Irvine, CA, Mission Viejo, CA and Orange, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Vitamin B Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Saddleback Medical Group Inc
    24221 Calle de la Louisa Ste 300, Laguna Hills, CA 92653 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 334-8270
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Azita Mesbah MD Inc.
    16305 Sand Canyon Ave Ste 220, Irvine, CA 92618 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 334-8270
  3. 3
    Mission Viejo Dialysis
    27640 Marguerite Pkwy, Mission Viejo, CA 92692 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  4. 4
    Nephrology Consultants Inc
    500 S Main St Ste 101, Orange, CA 92868 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (784) 836-4204
  5. 5
    Irvine Office
    16300 Sand Canyon Ave, Irvine, CA 92618 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 334-8270

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo
  • Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange
  • Saddleback Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anemia
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Vitamin B Deficiency
Anemia
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Vitamin B Deficiency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anemia Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Related Services Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Osteomalacia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Kidney Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Polycystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus, Nephrogenic Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Electrolyte Disorders Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Kidney Hypertrophy Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polycystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Hypertension Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Small Kidney Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of California
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Monarch Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 03, 2022
    My experience was very positive with Dr. Ly. He is a caring, helpful and intelligent doctor who takes time to listen to all concerns and explains things very well. I am very impressed with him.
    — Nov 03, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Cuong Ly, MD
    About Dr. Cuong Ly, MD

    • Nephrology
    • 23 years of experience
    • English, Spanish and Vietnamese
    • 1306883053
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • USC Medical Center
    • Loma Linda University Medical Center
    • Tufts University School of Medicine
    • UC Irvine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Cuong Ly, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ly has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ly has seen patients for Anemia, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Vitamin B Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ly on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Ly speaks Spanish and Vietnamese.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Ly. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ly.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

