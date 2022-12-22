See All Dermatologists in Gainesville, VA
Dr. Cuong Ha, MD

Dermatology
4.5 (39)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Cuong Ha, MD is a Dermatologist in Gainesville, VA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University of Virginia Medical School|University of Virginia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Uva Prince William Medical Center.

Dr. Ha works at Prince William Dermatology PC in Gainesville, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Warts, Contact Dermatitis and Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Prince William Dermatology PC
    7051 Heathcote Village Way Ste 210, Gainesville, VA 20155 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (571) 261-1234

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Uva Prince William Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Laser Surgery Chevron Icon
Cryosurgery Chevron Icon
Dermal Filler Chevron Icon
Excision Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Excision
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Laser Office Procedure Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Mole Removal Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Skin Biopsy Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Surgery With Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Biopsy Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Wart Removal Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 39 ratings
    Patient Ratings (39)
    5 Star
    (32)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Dec 22, 2022
    I can't say enough about my positive experiences with Annie Pratt. Her professionalism, thoroughness with examinations, careful listening, and general kindness is exemplary! I highly recommend. In addition, Dr. Ha displayed the same expertise and care for my well being during my visit.
    Angelina G. — Dec 22, 2022
    About Dr. Cuong Ha, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1962499061
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • The Johns Hopkins Hospital
    Internship
    • Sinai Hospital Of Baltimore
    Medical Education
    • University of Virginia Medical School|University of Virginia School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Cuong Ha, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ha has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ha works at Prince William Dermatology PC in Gainesville, VA. View the full address on Dr. Ha’s profile.

    Dr. Ha has seen patients for Warts, Contact Dermatitis and Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ha on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    39 patients have reviewed Dr. Ha. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ha.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

