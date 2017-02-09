Dr. Cuong-Dung Do, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Do is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cuong-Dung Do, MD
Overview
Dr. Cuong-Dung Do, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Westminster, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Locations
Cuong-dung DO M.d. Inc.9061 Bolsa Ave Ste 105, Westminster, CA 92683 Directions (714) 775-5690
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very professional and a pleasure to work with. I have seen him for several years and I would highly recommend him to my friends and family
About Dr. Cuong-Dung Do, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Vietnamese
- 1477574200
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Ophthalmology
