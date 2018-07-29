Dr. Cuong Bui, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bui is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cuong Bui, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Cuong Bui, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They graduated from Louisiana State University School Of Medicine, New Orleans and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center.
Dr. Bui works at
Locations
Ochsner Clinic Foundation1514 Jefferson Hwy, New Orleans, LA 70121 Directions (504) 842-4033
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Health Network
- Coventry Health Care of Louisiana
- Employers Health Network
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Galaxy Health Network
- HAP Insurance
- Health Payors Organization
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PPO Plus
- Prime Health Services
- Provider Networks of America
- Special Needs Plan
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor Bui has taken great care of my family and I. He preformed emergency brain surgery on me back on April 3, 2018. And the surgery to put my skull back on, on June 28.
About Dr. Cuong Bui, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English, Chinese, French, German, Italian, Korean, Polish, Russian, Spanish, Tagalog and Vietnamese
- 1750574992
Education & Certifications
- Pediatric Neurosurgery Fellowship - The Children's Hospital of Alabama, Birmingham
- Neurosurgery Residency - SUNY Upstate Medical Center, Syracuse, NY
- General Surgery Internship - University of California San Fransisco
- Louisiana State University School Of Medicine, New Orleans
- University of New Orleans
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Bui has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bui accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bui has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bui has seen patients for Brain Surgery, Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal and Hydrocephalus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bui on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bui speaks Chinese, French, German, Italian, Korean, Polish, Russian, Spanish, Tagalog and Vietnamese.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Bui. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bui.
