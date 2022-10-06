Overview

Dr. Cummins Lue, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Ruprecht-Karls-Universitaet Heidelberg, Medizinische Gesamtfakultat.



Dr. Lue works at Dr. Heath Showalter in Little Rock, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Limb Pain and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

