Dr. Cummins Lue, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lue is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cummins Lue, MD
Overview
Dr. Cummins Lue, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Ruprecht-Karls-Universitaet Heidelberg, Medizinische Gesamtfakultat.
Dr. Lue works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
CHI St. Vincent Little Rock Diagnostic Clinic10001 Lile Dr, Little Rock, AR 72205 Directions (501) 227-8000Tuesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lue?
Very knowledgeable. Listens with care
About Dr. Cummins Lue, MD
- Rheumatology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1497790562
Education & Certifications
- U Alabama|University Alabama
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
- U Alabama Hosp|University Alabama Hospital
- Ruprecht-Karls-Universitaet Heidelberg, Medizinische Gesamtfakultat
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lue has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lue has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lue works at
Dr. Lue has seen patients for Arthritis, Limb Pain and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lue on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lue speaks Chinese.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Lue. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lue.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lue, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lue appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.