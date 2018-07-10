Dr. Cully Cobb, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cobb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cully Cobb, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Cully Cobb, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital and Mercy San Juan Medical Center.
Dr. Cobb works at
Locations
-
1
Neurosurgery3939 J St Ste 330, Sacramento, CA 95819 DirectionsTuesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cobb?
Dr. Cobb performed back surgery on me in 1991. My pain was severe, going from bad to worse over 2 or 3 years. It got to the point that I could hardly walk. After a careful evaluation, Dr. Cobb performed the surgery which I believe took 3 or 4 hours. When I awoke in my room Dr. Cobb was there 5 minutes later explaining the procedure to my wife and I. Since then, for over 25 years, I have been free of back pain. My wife sometimes tells me she still says prayers in thanks to the Dr. So do I.
About Dr. Cully Cobb, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 53 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1770502163
Education & Certifications
- Baylor
- UCLA Ctr Hlth Scis
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
- Neurosurgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy General Hospital
- Mercy San Juan Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cobb has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Cobb using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Cobb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cobb works at
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Cobb. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cobb.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cobb, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cobb appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.