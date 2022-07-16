Dr. Cullan Reilly, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reilly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cullan Reilly, DPM
Overview
Dr. Cullan Reilly, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Salisbury, NC.
Dr. Reilly works at
Locations
Novant Health Orthopedics & Sports Medicine - Salisbury810 Mitchell Ave, Salisbury, NC 28144 Directions (704) 908-2408
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Reilly found the fractures in my foot that the ER and foot Doctor missed. He's a great doctor. Listened to my concerns and offers help for healing. I will never go anywhere else
About Dr. Cullan Reilly, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- English
- Male
- 1043581812
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Rowan Medical Center
- Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reilly has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reilly accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Reilly
Dr. Reilly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Reilly works at
Dr. Reilly has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Achilles Tendinitis and Foot Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reilly on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Reilly. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reilly.
