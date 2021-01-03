Overview

Dr. Cu Phan, MD is an Urology Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.



Dr. Phan works at Urology Care Center in Newport Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.