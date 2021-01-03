Dr. Cu Phan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Phan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cu Phan, MD is an Urology Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.
Urology Care Center400 Newport Center Dr Ste 409, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Directions (949) 718-4315
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Are you looking for a UROLOGIST who: 1. Is revered by other medical doctors, ER nurses, patients. 2. Cares as much about you and finding a resolution to your individual issue as much as you do for yourself. 3. Will diligently and earnestly use his knowledge, experience, and medical network to conservatively try various medical options for your unique situation. 4. Listens to you and asks questions to best narrow down the problems and solutions. 5. Will implement a conservative and gradual level of treatment in order to see what works best for you. 6. Is an excellent surgeon. 7. Believes in and hopes with you for miracles? If you answered “YES” to any/all of these questions, I would highly, and unequivocally, recommend Dr. Cu N. Phan (M.D.) - (949) 718-4315, 400 Newport Center Dr Ste 409 Newport Beach, CA 92660. Dr. Phan is affiliated with Hoag Hospital, Newport Beach. I hope you will consider making an appointment with Dr. Phan if you are experiencing any urological issues.
- Urology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
- Urology
Dr. Phan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Phan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Phan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Phan has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Phan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Phan speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Phan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Phan.
