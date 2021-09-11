Overview

Dr. Csilla Linszky, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University of Pecs, Medical And Health Sciences Centre and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center.



Dr. Linszky works at Baton Rouge Psychiatry Clinic in Baton Rouge, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Group Psychotherapy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

