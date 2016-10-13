Overview

Dr. Crysten Kragel, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Asheville, NC. They specialize in Neurology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from THE BRODY SCH OF MED AT E CAROLINA UNIV and is affiliated with AdventHealth Hendersonville.



Dr. Kragel works at AdventHealth Medical Group Sleep Medicine at Parkway in Asheville, NC with other offices in Hendersonville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, Restless Leg Syndrome and Insomnia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.