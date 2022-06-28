Dr. Cheatwood has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Crysten Cheatwood, DO
Overview
Dr. Crysten Cheatwood, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK.
Dr. Cheatwood works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
David A Kallenberger MD3433 NW 56th St Ste 210B, Oklahoma City, OK 73112 Directions (405) 945-4701
Hospital Affiliations
- Integris Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cheatwood?
I've been a patient of Dr. Cheatwoods for a few years now. She is very thorough and very kind. She will listen to your concerns and talk through all options. She discovered a large ovarian cyst in March of this year and performed surgery quickly to relieve my pain and remove the cyst. She was incredibly reassuring and clearly explained what was going on as well as what the procedure and recovery would entail. She is absolutely amazing. Nurse Angie is equally amazing and also deserves all the credit. Nurse Angie has never left me waiting long for a callback or an online message response. The front office staff is friendly enough--- never had any issues with them.
About Dr. Crysten Cheatwood, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1225458771
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cheatwood accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cheatwood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cheatwood works at
Dr. Cheatwood has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Chronic Pelvic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cheatwood on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Cheatwood. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cheatwood.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cheatwood, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cheatwood appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.