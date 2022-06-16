Dr. Crystell Billman, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Billman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Crystell Billman, DDS
Overview
Dr. Crystell Billman, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Waco, TX.
Dr. Billman works at
Locations
-
1
Brazos Family Dentistry3620 Scroggins Dr, Waco, TX 76705 Directions (254) 274-9843
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Delta Dental
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Billman?
The wait time was hardly there and I was even 15 minutes early. Amanda was very thorough and polite. She was a rock star aa usual. I love Dr. Billman and her staff.
About Dr. Crystell Billman, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
- 1114993805
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Billman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Billman accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Billman using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Billman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Billman works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Billman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Billman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Billman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Billman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.