Dr. Crystal Thomas, MD

Clinical Neurophysiology
3.5 (3)
Call for new patient details
13 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Crystal Thomas, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Jackson Heights, NY. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from State University Of New York Health Science Center At Brooklyn College Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center, NewYork-Presbyterian Queens and Reading Hospital.

Dr. Thomas works at NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Queens - Jackson Heights Multispecialty in Jackson Heights, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Queens - Jackson Heights Multispecialty
    7206 Northern Blvd, Jackson Heights, NY 11372 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    1:00pm - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
  • NewYork-Presbyterian Queens
  • Reading Hospital

EEG (Electroencephalogram)
Tremor
Seizure Disorders
EEG (Electroencephalogram)
Tremor
Seizure Disorders

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 27, 2021
    She is very friendly
    — Sep 27, 2021
    About Dr. Crystal Thomas, MD

    • Clinical Neurophysiology
    • 13 years of experience
    • English
    • 1801021886
    Education & Certifications

    • State University Of New York Health Science Center At Brooklyn College Of Medicine
    • Clinical Neurophysiology, Epilepsy and Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thomas has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Thomas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Thomas works at NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Queens - Jackson Heights Multispecialty in Jackson Heights, NY. View the full address on Dr. Thomas’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Thomas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thomas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thomas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thomas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

