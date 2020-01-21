Dr. Crystal Terrill, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Terrill is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Crystal Terrill, DO
Overview
Dr. Crystal Terrill, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Gainesville, GA. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville.
Dr. Terrill works at
Locations
The Longstreet Clinic PC725 Jesse Jewell Pkwy SE, Gainesville, GA 30501 Directions (770) 297-2200
Ngmc Longstreet Clinic Orthopedics - Braselton1270 Friendship Rd, Braselton, GA 30517 Directions (678) 207-4300
Longstreet Clinic Dept of Obgyn141 Professional Dr, Baldwin, GA 30511 Directions (706) 776-7470
Hospital Affiliations
- Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Terrill?
Immediately liked her, so easy to talk to! So happy I found Dr. Terrill when I switched all my care to Longstreet after my longtime doctor retired! I highly recommend after one appointment!
About Dr. Crystal Terrill, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1124349964
Education & Certifications
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Terrill has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Terrill accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Terrill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Terrill has seen patients for Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Terrill on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Terrill. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Terrill.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Terrill, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Terrill appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.