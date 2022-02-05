Overview

Dr. Crystal Rivell, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Turnersville, NJ. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.



Dr. Rivell works at Cooper Care Alliance in Turnersville, NJ with other offices in Sewell, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.