Overview

Dr. Crystal Rego, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in North Miami Beach, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Nova Se Univ Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Medical Center.



Dr. Rego works at Mount Sinai Medical Center in North Miami Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.