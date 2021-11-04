Dr. Crystal Nhieu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nhieu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Crystal Nhieu, MD
Overview
Dr. Crystal Nhieu, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They graduated from Florida International University, Miami, Fl and is affiliated with Woman's Hospital.
Dr. Nhieu works at
Locations
-
1
Baton Rouge Office500 Rue de la Vie St Ste 100, Baton Rouge, LA 70817 Directions (225) 201-2000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Woman's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nhieu?
Dr. Nhieu has an awesome bed side manor. Very sweet and caring personality.
About Dr. Crystal Nhieu, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1912360652
Education & Certifications
- LSU School of Medicine, New Orleans, LA
- Florida International University, Miami, Fl
- University Of Florida, Gainesville, Fl
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nhieu has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nhieu accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nhieu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nhieu works at
Dr. Nhieu has seen patients for Pregnancy Ultrasound, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nhieu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
53 patients have reviewed Dr. Nhieu. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nhieu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nhieu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nhieu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.