Overview

Dr. Crystal Nelson, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Newnan, GA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Morehouse Sch Of Med.



Dr. Nelson works at Blueprint Psychiatry LLC in Newnan, GA. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.