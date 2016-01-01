Overview

Dr. Crystal McMahan, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Louisville.



Dr. McMahan works at Baptist Health Medical Group Radiation Oncology in Louisville, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.