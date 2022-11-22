Dr. Crystal Hood, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hood is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Crystal Hood, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Crystal Hood, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Conyers, GA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Morehouse School of Medicine and is affiliated with Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston and Piedmont Rockdale Hospital.
Locations
Pediatric Center for Wellness1506 Klondike Rd SW Ste 205, Conyers, GA 30094 Directions (678) 750-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston
- Piedmont Rockdale Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve been going to Dr. Hood since my baby was an infant he has medical issues like asthma an is autistic. They are 4 an 6 now, she has a 1 call thats all she is there for them to see her. She always go above an beyond. She cares alot and will help get them better. I prefer her than going to emergency room.Thank God for Doctors like her.
About Dr. Crystal Hood, MD
- Pediatrics
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Florida Health Science Center
- Morehouse School of Medicine
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hood has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hood accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Hood. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hood.
