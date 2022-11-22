Dr. Dickson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Crystal Dickson, MD
Dr. Crystal Dickson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Charlottesville, VA.
Sentara Martha Jefferson Orthopedics, Charlottesville, VA595 Martha Jefferson Dr, Charlottesville, VA 22911 Directions (434) 654-5575
Orthopaedics East810 WH SMITH BLVD, Greenville, NC 27834 Directions (252) 757-2663Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday10:00am - 2:00pmSunday10:00am - 2:00pm
- Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Very kind and kknowledgeable doctor that listens and is genuinely concerned with her patients' well being.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1700014198
Dr. Dickson has seen patients for Limb Pain and Ankle Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dickson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
