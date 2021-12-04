Dr. Crystal Broussard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Broussard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Crystal Broussard, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Crystal Broussard, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Emerson, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center and Valley Hospital.
Dr. Broussard works at
Locations
Emerson Office466 Old Hook Rd Ste 1, Emerson, NJ 07630 Directions (201) 967-8221Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday10:30am - 6:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Bergen Medical Associates1 W Ridgewood Ave Ste 301, Paramus, NJ 07652 Directions (201) 445-1660Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmFriday8:30am - 5:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack University Medical Center
- Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Guardian
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Health Payors Organization
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Nippon Life Benefits
- Oxford Health Plans
- Pacificare Life and Health Insurance Co
- PHCS
- QualCare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
She is very professional and compassionate. She explains in detail what is wrong with you and gets you better.
About Dr. Crystal Broussard, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1114955846
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clin Found
- Johns Hopkins Bayview Med Center
- Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
- Oberlin College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Broussard has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Broussard accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Broussard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Broussard works at
Dr. Broussard has seen patients for Esophagitis and Reflux Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Broussard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Broussard. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Broussard.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Broussard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Broussard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.