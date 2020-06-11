Overview

Dr. Crystal Bastin, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in South Charleston, WV. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with CAMC General Hospital, Saint Francis Hospital and Thomas Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Bastin works at Dr. Crystal H Bastin - Primary Care in South Charleston, WV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.