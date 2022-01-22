Dr. Cruz Fana-Souchet, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fana-Souchet is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cruz Fana-Souchet, MD
Overview
Dr. Cruz Fana-Souchet, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Dunedin, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Pontificia Universidad Catolica Madre Y Maestra (PUCMM), Facultad De Ciencias De La Salud and is affiliated with Mease Countryside Hospital, Mease Dunedin Hospital and Morton Plant Hospital.
Locations
AMA Medical Group125 Patricia Ave, Dunedin, FL 34698 Directions (727) 331-8740
Hospital Affiliations
- Mease Countryside Hospital
- Mease Dunedin Hospital
- Morton Plant Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicare
Ratings & Reviews
I had Covid and they tested me and gave me proper treatment, the nurse keep calling me daily to see how I was doing.
About Dr. Cruz Fana-Souchet, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- New York Hospital Medical Center of Queens
- Weill Medical College of Cornell University
- Pontificia Universidad Catolica Madre Y Maestra (PUCMM), Facultad De Ciencias De La Salud
- Internal Medicine
