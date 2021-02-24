Dr. Crit Cooksey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cooksey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Crit Cooksey, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Crit Cooksey, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Marietta, GA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 3827 Roswell Rd Ste 100B, Marietta, GA 30062 Directions (678) 290-3396
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
He was amazing! I'm so glad we got in to see him. He was knowledgeable and willing to help us right away.
About Dr. Crit Cooksey, MD
- Psychiatry
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1699838045
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cooksey has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cooksey accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cooksey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Cooksey. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cooksey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cooksey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cooksey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.