Overview

Dr. Cristoforo Cama, MD is an Urology Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago Medical School - North Chicago IL|Chicago Medical School-North Chicago Il and is affiliated with HCA Florida North Florida Hospital.



Dr. Cama works at SIMED in Gainesville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.