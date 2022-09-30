Dr. Cristoforo Cama, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cama is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cristoforo Cama, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Cristoforo Cama, MD is an Urology Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago Medical School - North Chicago IL|Chicago Medical School-North Chicago Il and is affiliated with HCA Florida North Florida Hospital.
SIMED Health Gainesville Urology4343 Newberry Rd Ste 16, Gainesville, FL 32607 Directions (352) 280-7659Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 12:00pm
- HCA Florida North Florida Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicaid
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Urology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- University of Florida - Gainesville FL
- Maimonides Medical Center - Brooklyn NY
- Maimonides Medical Center - Brooklyn NY|Maimonides Medical Center-Brooklyn Ny
- Chicago Medical School - North Chicago IL|Chicago Medical School-North Chicago Il
Dr. Cama has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cama accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cama has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cama has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cama on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Cama. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cama.
