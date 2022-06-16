Dr. Cristobal Goa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cristobal Goa, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Cristobal Goa, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Paramus, NJ. They completed their fellowship with Washington Hospital Center
Dr. Goa works at
Locations
-
1
Physician Specialists of Northern Jersey1 Sears Dr Ste 306, Paramus, NJ 07652 Directions (201) 830-2287Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Goa?
Dr Goa is a dedicated caring physician with a very warm and kind disposition. I was very much honored to meet him. Valley Hospital needs more cardiologists of his caliber!
About Dr. Cristobal Goa, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Spanish
- 1528201993
Education & Certifications
- Washington Hospital Center
- Columbia University
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goa has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goa works at
Dr. Goa has seen patients for Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Chest Pain and Atrial Septal Defect, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Goa speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Goa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.