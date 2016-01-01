Overview

Dr. Cristine Espinosa, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Schenectady, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Ellis Hospital.



Dr. Espinosa works at Hometown Health Centers in Schenectady, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.