Dr. Wiese has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cristina Wiese, MD
Overview
Dr. Cristina Wiese, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Cristina S. Wiese, M.D.325 Rolling Oaks Dr Ste 100, Thousand Oaks, CA 91361 Directions (805) 557-0452
Hospital Affiliations
- Los Robles Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I can't say enough about Dr. Wiese and her staff. I am a 57 year old female and put off getting a colonoscopy until just recently. For obvious reasons, I didn't want to do it - I mean, who wants to do that??? Well, I finally did it! Jessica and Casey (who work in Dr. Wiese's office) were amazing! They were patient (no pun intended), understanding, informative, friendly etc. This is the way a front office should be! This was a routine screening, so I chose not to meet the doctor until the day of the procedure. When I did meet her, I knew right away that I made the right choice! I loved her! I was told everyone does love her, actually (so I know I'm not alone). She just had this reassuring vibe about her! The procedure went well! Everyone at Los Robles Surgical Center was also wonderful! Just a great experience overall! For anyone who is scared about getting a colonoscopy, I would say, don't be!!! Just do it!!! Dr. Wiese is amazing..... highly recommend! I also recommend the propofol! :)
About Dr. Cristina Wiese, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1710921564
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
