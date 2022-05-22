Overview

Dr. Cristina Tellechea, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in West Hartford, CT. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital.



Dr. Tellechea works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in West Hartford, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.