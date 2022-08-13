See All Dermatologists in Pensacola, FL
Dr. Cristina Tarantola, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Cristina Tarantola, MD

Mohs Micrographic Surgery
4.5 (59)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Cristina Tarantola, MD is a Mohs Micrographic Surgery Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They specialize in Mohs Micrographic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED.

Dr. Tarantola works at BAPTIST MEDICAL GROUP in Pensacola, FL with other offices in Fairhope, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Tarantola Dermatology
    9400 University Pkwy Ste 306, Pensacola, FL 32514 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 439-5394
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Tarantola Dermatology, Inc.
    411 N Section St, Fairhope, AL 36532 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 439-5394

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Itchy Skin
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Itchy Skin
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Seborrheic Dermatitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sunburn
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 59 ratings
    Patient Ratings (59)
    5 Star
    (53)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Tarantola?

    Aug 13, 2022
    I was nervous about the Mohs treatment but Dr Tarantola put my fears to rest and the result was perfect! She is the best!
    Charles — Aug 13, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Cristina Tarantola, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Cristina Tarantola, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Tarantola to family and friends

    Dr. Tarantola's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Tarantola

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Cristina Tarantola, MD.

    About Dr. Cristina Tarantola, MD

    Specialties
    • Mohs Micrographic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1396816765
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Forest Park Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Florida
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Cristina Tarantola, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tarantola is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tarantola has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tarantola has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    59 patients have reviewed Dr. Tarantola. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tarantola.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tarantola, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tarantola appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Cristina Tarantola, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.