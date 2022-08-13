Dr. Cristina Tarantola, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tarantola is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cristina Tarantola, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Cristina Tarantola, MD is a Mohs Micrographic Surgery Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They specialize in Mohs Micrographic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED.
Dr. Tarantola works at
Locations
Tarantola Dermatology9400 University Pkwy Ste 306, Pensacola, FL 32514 Directions (850) 439-5394Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Tarantola Dermatology, Inc.411 N Section St, Fairhope, AL 36532 Directions (850) 439-5394
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I was nervous about the Mohs treatment but Dr Tarantola put my fears to rest and the result was perfect! She is the best!
About Dr. Cristina Tarantola, MD
- Mohs Micrographic Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1396816765
Education & Certifications
- Forest Park Hospital
- UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED
- University of Florida
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tarantola has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tarantola accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tarantola has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

59 patients have reviewed Dr. Tarantola. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tarantola.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tarantola, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tarantola appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.