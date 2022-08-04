Dr. Cristina Soriano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Soriano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cristina Soriano, MD
Overview
Dr. Cristina Soriano, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Bryan, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University Of The East/Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center, University Of The East and is affiliated with St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital - Bryan, TX.
Dr. Soriano works at
Locations
-
1
CHI St Joseph Health Pediatrics Bryan2901 E 29th St Ste 123, Bryan, TX 77802 Directions (979) 776-9400Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital - Bryan, TX
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Soriano?
Dr. Soriano is always attentive and has a nice bedside manner with the kids. The office runs smoothly, too.
About Dr. Cristina Soriano, MD
- Pediatrics
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1376733899
Education & Certifications
- Driscoll Children's Hospital
- University Of The East/Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center, University Of The East
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Soriano has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Soriano accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Soriano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Soriano works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Soriano. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Soriano.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Soriano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Soriano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.