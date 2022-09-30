Dr. Cristina Simpson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Simpson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cristina Simpson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Cristina Simpson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER.
Dr. Simpson works at
Locations
1
Riverwalk OB/GYN525 Oak Centre Dr Ste 300, San Antonio, TX 78258 Directions (210) 402-6022Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmFriday8:30am - 5:30pm
2
Mission Trail Baptist Hospital3333 Research Plz, San Antonio, TX 78235 Directions (210) 297-3000
3
St. Luke's Baptist Hospital7930 Floyd Curl Dr, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 297-5000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I just have to say she is awesome and I have seen her for about 20 years! I love her professionalism and expertise!
About Dr. Cristina Simpson, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 27 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
Dr. Simpson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Simpson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Simpson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Simpson has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Simpson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Simpson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Simpson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Simpson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Simpson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.