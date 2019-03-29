Dr. Sciavolino-Day has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cristina Sciavolino-Day, MD
Overview
Dr. Cristina Sciavolino-Day, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med and is affiliated with NCH Baker Downtown and Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge.
Dr. Sciavolino-Day works at
Locations
-
1
Cristina Sciavolino-Day, MD1175 Creekside Pkwy Ste 300, Naples, FL 34108 Directions (239) 596-8702
Hospital Affiliations
- NCH Baker Downtown
- Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sciavolino-Day?
I’ve known Dr. Sciavolino-Day for over 15 years. In 2011 she diagnosed a heart problem which resulted in a quadruple bypass and saved my life. Last year she diagnosed my throat cancer and coordinated treatment which again saved my life. It’s difficult to say how grateful I am to have her as my concierge physician. She’s the BEST!!
About Dr. Cristina Sciavolino-Day, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1114935624
Education & Certifications
- Staten Is University Hospital
- SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med
- Brooklyn College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sciavolino-Day has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sciavolino-Day works at
Dr. Sciavolino-Day speaks Spanish.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Sciavolino-Day. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sciavolino-Day.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sciavolino-Day, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sciavolino-Day appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.