Dr. Cristina Sanders, DO
Dr. Cristina Sanders, DO is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Rapid City, SD. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Rehabilitation. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Monument Health Rapid City Hospital.
Monument Health Neurology and Rehabilitation677 Cathedral Dr, Rapid City, SD 57701 Directions (605) 307-3500
Dr. Sanders definitely chose the right specialty - she connects so well with children. My daughter sees her for a relatively minor issue, but you can tell how much she cares.
- KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Pediatric Rehabilitation and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- Monument Health Rapid City Hospital
Dr. Sanders has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Sanders using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Sanders has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Sanders. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sanders.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sanders, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sanders appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.