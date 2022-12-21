See All Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Doctors in Rapid City, SD
Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
5 (6)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Cristina Sanders, DO is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Rapid City, SD. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Rehabilitation. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Monument Health Rapid City Hospital.

Dr. Sanders works at Monument Health Neurology and Rehabilitation in Rapid City, SD. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Monument Health Neurology and Rehabilitation
    Monument Health Neurology and Rehabilitation
677 Cathedral Dr, Rapid City, SD 57701
(605) 307-3500

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cerebral Palsy
Gait Abnormality
Ataxia
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipedema
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Sympathetic Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 6 ratings
Patient Ratings (6)
5 Star
(6)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Cristina Sanders, DO

  • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Years of Experience
  • 12 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1487901146
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Board Certifications
  • Pediatric Rehabilitation and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Hospital Affiliations

  • Monument Health Rapid City Hospital

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Cristina Sanders, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sanders is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Sanders has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Sanders has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Sanders works at Monument Health Neurology and Rehabilitation in Rapid City, SD. View the full address on Dr. Sanders’s profile.

6 patients have reviewed Dr. Sanders. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sanders.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sanders, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sanders appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

