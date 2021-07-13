Dr. Maria Rizza, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rizza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maria Rizza, MD
Overview
Dr. Maria Rizza, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fountain Valley, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BOLOGNA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.
Dr. Rizza works at
Locations
-
1
Viney Soni M.d. Apc9940 Talbert Ave Ste 101, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Directions (714) 241-9070
-
2
Orange Coast Memorial Medical Center9920 TALBERT AVE, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Directions (714) 378-7000
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rizza?
Exceptional levels of insight, diagnosis, and authentic care.
About Dr. Maria Rizza, MD
- Cardiology
- 47 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1689638280
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF BOLOGNA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rizza has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rizza accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rizza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rizza works at
Dr. Rizza has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hyperlipidemia and Second Degree Heart Block, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rizza on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rizza speaks Italian.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Rizza. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rizza.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rizza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rizza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.