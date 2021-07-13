Overview

Dr. Maria Rizza, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fountain Valley, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BOLOGNA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.



Dr. Rizza works at COAST PULMONARY & INTERNAL MEDICINE in Fountain Valley, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hyperlipidemia and Second Degree Heart Block along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.