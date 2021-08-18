Overview

Dr. Cristina Porch-Curren, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Camarillo, CA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Porch-Curren works at Coastal Allergy Care Center in Camarillo, CA with other offices in Thousand Oaks, CA and Simi Valley, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Animal Allergies and Pollen Allergy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.