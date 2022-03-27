Overview

Dr. Cristina Luciano, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Orange Park, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PADOVA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Clay County Hospital, Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital and HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital.



Dr. Luciano works at Millennium Physician Group LLC in Orange Park, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.